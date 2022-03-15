TikTok Influencers Blame Putin for Gas Prices After Biden Call

Following a briefing at the White House, TikTok influencers have taken to the Chinese-owned platform to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukaine for rising gas prices in the U.S., following.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the Biden White House held a special briefing last week for thirty influencers on TikTok, the video-sharing platform that has seized the attention of under-25s.

Following the briefing, TikTok influencer Ellie Zeiler took to the platform to blame rising gas prices on the end of the coronavirus pandemic fueling rising demand, and Russia’s isolation in international trade cutting off supply.

The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. pic.twitter.com/qBCEA6r2C7 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2022

Both explanations sidestep any responsibility for the policies of the Biden administration, such as the day-one decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Why is gas so expensive, and why is the United States inflation rate at a four-decade high?” said Zeiler in the video. “I had the opportunity to ask the White House why gas down the street is $7 and here’s what they said.”

“The obvious reason — we are getting out of a two-year pandemic,” said the TikTok influencer before moving on to Russia.

“Russia is one of the top three producers of oil and it is actually their No. 1 revenue source. Now, with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade.”

The Biden administration has attracted attention — and mockery — for its use of TikTok influencers in the past.

In August, the administration invited a Kardashian-inspired crossdressing TikTok star known as “Benny Drama” to the White House to record a video promoting coronavirus vaccination.

The video has since become one of the top sources of meme content mocking the Biden administration.

