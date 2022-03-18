Money for Nothing: Apple Makes Extra $6.5 Billion by Not Including Chargers, Earbuds with iPhones

Tech giant Apple reportedly made over $6.5 billion in profit by not including chargers and earbuds with its iPhones.

The Daily Mail reports that since 2020, Apple has chosen not to include chargers or earphones with their iPhones. The company claims that this is an attempt to cut down on waste and be more environmentally friendly, while simultaneously stating that the vast majority of its users already had iPhone chargers and earphones. Apple claimed that the decision would reduce annual carbon emission by two million tons, comparable to taking 500,000 cars off the road.

However, it has now been reported that Apple could be saving approximately $35 on the production of each iPhone as both the earphones and chargers retail for $19 each. Taking into account the number of iPhones sold since 2020, approximately 190 million worldwide, Apple is likely looking at a savings of $6.5 billion. This doesn’t even take into consideration the additional sales of accessories to iPhone buyers who don’t have the accessories they need.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at technology experts CCS Insight, said: “Apple is the phone industry market leader in helping the environment, with removing chargers and headphones one of many things it is doing. But of course there is a cost saving to Apple in removing chargers and headphones when it sells iPhones.”

An Apple spokesperson commented on the situation, stating:

At Apple, we are constantly innovating to conserve resources and protect the planet we all share. Already carbon neutral for our own operations, we’ve set an ambitious goal to become carbon neutral for our entire supply chain and product usage by 2030 – so every Apple device sold will have net zero carbon impact. One of the steps along our path is to reduce the materials used in our products and packaging. This important step cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions – equivalent to removing 500,000 cars from the road per year – and others are following our lead. iPhone is packed with advanced technologies that deliver incredible value — from the A15 Bionic chip and the Super Retina display to the world’s most advanced camera systems and 5G. These important innovations enable unparalleled capabilities for our users.

Read more at the Daily Mail here.

