Twitter Censors Tucker Carlson for Supporting Babylon Bee

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the most popular cable news host on television, is the latest victim of Twitter censorship as the platform cracks down on anyone who even jokes about the fact that Biden administration Health & Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine is a biological man.

The censorship of Tucker follows the censorship of the official account of conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee, the editor-in-chief of the same website, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, both because of tweets referring to Levine by his biological gender.

Carlson had posted screenshots of tweets by the Babylon Bee and Kirk, stating that “both these tweets are true.”

The Bee’s tweet, a joke, said that the site’s Man of the Year award was going to Rachel Levine — a dig at USA Today for nominating Levine as one of their woman of the year.

Kirk’s pointed out that “Rachel” Levine lived for 52 years as a man, complete with a wife and family, and questioned why more feminists were not objecting to USA Today’s decision.

Simply for stating that the tweets were true, Tucker was censored by Twitter as well. The tweet is now no longer available on Twitter because it “violates the Twitter rules” against “hateful conduct.”

The Babylon Bee has been told that it must delete its tweet calling Levine a man before the account will be unlocked and allowed to tweet again. The site’s CEO, Seth Dillon, has said he plans to fight the suspension rather than cave in to Twitter’s demands.

The Babylon Bee’s editor-in-chief, Kyle Man, was also banned by Twitter after mocking the far-left platform’s censorship. Mann tweeted that maybe the Bee will be allowed to tweet again “if we throw a few thousand Uighurs in a concentration camp,” as Chinese authorities are still allowed to tweet.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.