DOJ Investigates Google Maps for Antitrust Abuses

The DOJ has reportedly accelerated its investigation into Google and its Maps product to determine if the Masters of the Universe illegally stifle competition by bundling Maps with other Google software.

Reuters reports that the U.S. Justice Department has restarted and accelerated a new investigation of Google Maps to determine if the bundling of the service with other Google software violates antitrust laws by stifling competition. The probe of Google launched in late 2020 and has been quiet for some time, until recently when investigators began making inquiries.

The probe is focusing on two components, one is on apps that are provided through infotainment screens in vehicles. Google’s Automotive Services package for automakers combine Maps, the Play app store, Assistant, and various other Google services. One source claims that automakers are forbidden to mix Google Maps and voice assistants from rival companies.

The other component of the investigation focuses on app and website developers, specifically the Silicon Valley giant’s requirement that if a website or app uses one Google technology the website or app developer cannot use maps or other technologies developed by rivals.

The Masters of the Universe claim that its policies are meant to prevent poor user experiences, noting that a Google Map with information on another map could lead to errors. According to a congressional antitrust panel, the company “enforces this provision aggressively” and essentially forces developers “to choose whether they will use all of Google’s mapping services or none of them.”

The internet giant appears to be facing a constant stream of antitrust investigations, and not just within the United States. Breitbart News recently reported that the European Commission and the UK have launched formal antitrust investigations into Google and Facebook relating to the companies’ online ad businesses. The probes were announced by the EU’s competition division and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this week and focus on allegations of collusion between Google and Facebook

