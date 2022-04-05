Google Tries to Lure Employees Back to Office with Promise of Free Electric Scooters

Google will offer its employees free electric scooters to make them feel more comfortable getting back into the office amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Google is teaming up with e-scooter maker Unagi to launch a new program called “Ride Scoot,” in which most of Google’s U.S.-based workers can get reimbursed for the full cost of a monthly subscription to Unagi’s “Model One” scooter, according to a report by the Verge.

“They know there’s apprehension amongst employees,” Unagi CEO David Hyman said of Google executives. “People got really accustomed to working from home. And they’re just trying to do everything they can to improve the experience of coming back.”

Unagi, however, is not going to just hand out its scooters to every Google employee.

The Oakland-based company reportedly plans on setting up booths at Google offices, where employees will be able to sign up for a monthly scooter subscription at a discounted rate, plus an enrollment fee — all of which will be fully reimbursable by Google.

Employees must also use the scooter for at least nine commutes per month in order to get fully reimbursed for their monthly subscription. The tech giant, however, reportedly plans on using the honor system, so it will not be tracking employees’ scooter usage.

Hyman added that Unagi has made similar deals with other large employers, like Salesforce, and that the company is also working with several hotels and residences to place its scooters in the lobby for customers.

“What we hope is other companies follow suit,” Hyman said. “We think it’s a great office perk.”

Google appears to have been struggling with trying to get its employees back in the office. Last year, the tech giant reportedly published a calculator for employees showing it would be lowering the pay of workers in the U.S. who choose to work remotely on a permanent basis.

