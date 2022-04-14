Twitter Censors Viral ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account

Libs of TikTok, a viral account dedicated to mocking leftists by sharing their most cringeworthy videos from TikTok and other platforms, has been censored by Twitter for “hateful content.”

The account, which has over 600,000 followers on the platform, has been prevented from posting for 12 hours, according to reports.

It came as the account was moving beyond TikTok mockery and into more serious topics, such as the sexual grooming of children through LGBT “curricula” and lessons aimed squarely at pre-teens.

Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy states “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Despite this policy, Twitter routinely gives a pass to racism from the left, including language comparing whiteness to a disease, a form of rhetoric that is widely considered to be dehumanizing, and a precursor to racial violence.

The Libs of TikTok account predicted its own suspension, urging followers to subscribe to its newsletter on the free speech-friendly Substack platform to continue receiving content.

“It’s a matter of time before I get suspended,” tweeted the account at the end of last month. “Never know which post will be my last. If you want to make sure you keep receiving my content, go to the link under my bio and sign up for my email list. I’ll publish some exclusive stuff for email subs, too. Thanks for your support!”

It is unclear what pretext Twitter used to lock the account. Its last post, published over 17 hours ago, called out leftist teachers for attempting to sexually groom and indoctrinate children.

“Parents need to stay the f*** out of classrooms.” This is what the left really thinks. Listen when they tell you. They want to take your kids to groom and indoctrinate them behind your back. pic.twitter.com/vEJi71U3fH — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 13, 2022

The issue of grooming in schools has attracted national attention recently, as Florida and a number of red states have passed or are seeking to pass legislation aimed at protecting children from sexual grooming in schools, against the opposition of woke companies like Disney.

Twitter has not replied to a Breitbart News request for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.