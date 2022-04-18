‘Consistently Been the Dysfunction of the Company:’ Former Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey Blasts Board of Directors

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey called out the company’s board this week, calling it the “dysfunction of the company.” Dorsey, who led Twitter through multiple waves of censoring conservatives including President Donald Trump, has recast himself as a supposed advocate of internet freedom.

Fortune reports that Jack Dorsey has recently been highly critical of Twitter’s board as the company resists a buyout offer from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. One user tweeted about Twitter’s history of drama and board member decisions that added to this drama, to which Dorsey was quick to reply.

Investor Garry Tan tweeted that the wrong partner on a board can make a billion dollars in value evaporate, to which one user quoted venture capitalist Fred Destin’s quote that a bad board can kill a company. Dorsey replied to this tweet “big facts.”

big facts — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

Another user noted that Twitter’s board had a history of plots and coups that would be perfect for a Hollywood thriller. Dorsey replied that Twitter’s board has “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

When asked if he was “allowed to say this,” Dorsey simply responded, “no.”

Dorsey stepped down from his position as CEO of Twitter in November but will remain a board member “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders,” Twitter said in a news release last year.

Dorsey’s harsh criticism of the company’s board comes shortly after management enacted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, often referred to as a “poison pill,” last Friday in an attempt to prevent Musk’s $43 billion acquisition of the company.

