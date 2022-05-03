How to Tell Google to Forget Your Data

Google has launched a new tool that will allow users to remove their phone number, email address, home address, and other personal information from its search engine.

NPR reports that Google is now offering a tool that will allow users to remove their phone number, email or street address, and other personal info from its search engine. Michelle Chang, Google’s global policy lead for search stated in a recent announcement of the change: “The availability of personal contact information online can be jarring.” She added that the data could result in “unwanted direct contact or even physical harm.”

Google previously only offered to remove personal and financial information in a situation where there was a legitimate threat, but now Google is allowing anyone to remove their personal information. Chang noted that people should still be wary of the personal info they put online, stating: “It’s important to remember that removing content from Google Search won’t remove it from the internet, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so.”

Google may still deny a removal request from a user if they deem that the information is “broadly useful” or part of public record, such as information that is newsworthy or posted to government sites.

Applying to have your information removed is surprisingly easy, simply follow this link and click on the button stating “Start removal request.” Google explains what happens after submitting a request, writing:

You get an automated email confirmation. This confirms we received the request. We review your request. Each request is evaluated on factors including the requirements above. We gather more info, if needed. In some cases, we may ask you for more information. If the request doesn’t have enough information for us to evaluate, like missing URLs, we’ll share specific instructions and ask you to resubmit the request. You get a notification of any action taken. If the submitted URLs are found to be within the scope of our policy, either the URLs will be removed for all queries or the URLs will be removed only from search results in which the query includes the complainant’s name, or other provided identifiers, such as aliases.

If the request doesn’t meet the requirements for removal, we’ll also include a brief explanation. If your request is denied and later you have additional materials to support your case, you can re-submit your request.

