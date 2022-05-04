Florida District Fired ‘Pansexual’ Middle School Art Teacher After She Discussed Sexuality with Students

A “pansexual” art teacher at a middle school in Florida says she has been fired for discussing her sexual orientation with her students, who then created flags representing their own sexuality and gender identities, which included transgender, non-binary, and gay. The Lee County School District told local media sources that she was fired for failing to follow the mandated curriculum.

“I was just being myself,” Casey Scott, who taught art at Trafalgar Middle School in Cape Coral, Florida, told NBC2. “A discussion happened in class, and because of that, now I’m fired.”

Watch Below:

Scott explained that she had a discussion about sexuality with her students.

“A lot of the kid came up to me, like, ‘Oh, well I’m non-binary,’ and a couple kids said, ‘Oh, well I’m bi.’ One kid said they’re gay,” she said.

Scott said she told the students that she is “pansexual,” meaning, “I like anyone, despite male, female, non-binary, transgender.”

After that, students drew flags representing their own sexualities, and school leaders reacted by forcing her to crumple up the drawings and throw them out, she added.

“They said it would be in the best interest if I got rid of them now,” Scott said.

Later that day, while at home, the pansexual art teacher received a call from school administrators, telling her that her contract was terminated, she said.

The Lee County School District, however, told NBC2 that Scott was fired for not following the mandated curriculum.

Scott’s firing reportedly came before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Parents across the country are becoming increasingly aware of LGBT grooming in classrooms, as well as in other areas, such as in television shows and movies geared toward children.

And while television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex, more young people are identifying as non-binary.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.