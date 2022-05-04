Legion of Doom: 26 Leftist NGOs Team Up to Stop Elon Musk from Changing Twitter

26 progressive-leftist NGOs and advocacy organizations have added their names to an open letter calling on advertisers to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk, who will be the platform’s new owner after the potentially months-long process of purchasing the company is complete, succeeds in his ambition of restoring its founding commitment to free speech.

The hysterical letter claims Musk’s vision will “toxify our information ecosystem” and represents a “direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized.”

The letter’s signatories are a laundry list of partisan progressive and leftist identitarian organizations, including  Democrat talking shop Media Matters, which infamously spearheaded efforts to pressure Facebook and other platforms to ramp up censorship in the months following Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

One organization on the list, Access Now, is funded by an assortment of foreign governments, including Sweden (the largest donor), Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada, as well as George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros receives the Schumpeter Award 2019 in Vienna, Austria on June 21, 2019. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo credit should read GEORG HOCHMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)

  (GEORG HOCHMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Another leftist org on the list is the extremist identitarian Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which recently attracted attention after its leadership spent millions of dollars of donation money purchasing luxury mansions.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), an infamous British “anti-hate” organization responsible for blacklisting numerous mainstream conservatives and smearing Breitbart News, is also on the list.

The full list is as follows:

  • Access Now
  • Accountable Tech
  • Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation
  • Center for Countering Digital Hate
  • Empowering Pacific Islander Communities (EPIC)
  • Face the Music Collective
  • Fair Vote UK
  • Free Press
  • Friends of the Earth
  • Gender Equity Policy Institute
  • GLAAD
  • Global Project Against Hate and Extremism
  • Indivisible Northern Nevada
  • Kairos
  • Media Matters
  • MediaJustice
  • NARAL Pro-Choice America
  • National Hispanic Media Coalition
  • Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice
  • Reproaction
  • Stop Online Violence Against Women Inc
  • The Sparrow Project
  • UltraViolet
  • Union of Concerned Scientists
  • V-Day/One Billion Rising
  • Women’s March

Responding to the letter, Musk called for an investigation into the sources of funding behind these organizations.

“Who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information?” asked Musk. “Let’s investigate…”

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” said the SpaceX and Tesla CEO in a followup tweet.

