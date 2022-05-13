The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Twitter Users React to Elon Musk Putting Buyout Deal ‘On Hold’

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement Friday that he has placed his buyout of Twitter “on hold,” many across social media were quick to react to the news.

Breitbart News reported earlier today that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that his deal to purchase Twitter is currently “on hold” while an investigation into the number of bots and spam accounts on Twitter is completed. Twitter claimed in a recent filing that less than five percent of its daily active users were fake or spam accounts, now Musk appears to want to confirm this claim, which is lower than most estimates.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said in a tweet. He later added, “Still committed to acquisition.”

Still committed to acquisition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Many were quick to react to Musk’s announcement, including former President Donald Trump who posted about the deal on Truth Social:

BREAKING: Donald Trump weighs in on @ElonMusk’s Twitter bid pic.twitter.com/pZ4b34NSzB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 13, 2022

Some praised Musk for investigating the number of fake accounts on the platform:

Due diligence is always worthwhile 👍 https://t.co/zQn6QaTCa4 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) May 13, 2022

Don’t worry guys Elon Musk is just trying to negotiate a better price to buy Twitter — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 13, 2022

Wait till @ElonMusk finds out about the real fraud behinds @Twitter's censorship policies… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 13, 2022

He going to make them admit that there are more than 5% fake accounts! Those fake accounts boost irrelevant trends and leftwing talking points. It's all about transparency. — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) May 13, 2022

However, others have been skeptical of Musk and this move, with many believing that Musk only initiated the deal in the first place to boost the value of his nine percent stake in Twitter.

It looks like I was right all along. You never actually intended to buy #Twitter. You were bluffing the entire time. How many Twitter shares did you sell before tweeting this announcement? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) May 13, 2022

Make no mistake Elon musk is not stupid his announcement that the Twitter deal was on hold is most certainly a stock manipulation tactic. And it worked. SEC. Are you watching? — MountainRC (@MountainRC) May 13, 2022

He never meant to buy Twitter. He just did it all for the media attention. Sure, he'll have to pay a $1 Billion termination fee but his media coverage as a result has been incalculable and will continue on indefinitely in the future as a result. — CopperStateDemocrat (@rob_voreck) May 13, 2022

What kind of businessman puts together a $44 billion offer without knowing basic essential information? — Paul (@Rattlesnake7) May 13, 2022

Others suggested that the recent downturn in Tesla stock value, which Musk used as part of his $44 billion offer, meant that Musk was no longer able to afford the deal:

Musk was financing deal in part by $6.25 billion loan backed with Tesla stock. But Musk's "margin loan to buy Twitter could become a destabilizing force if Tesla’s stock value were to plunge." Terms of loan stated he must pay off "ENTIRE debt if Tesla stock falls more than 40%" — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 13, 2022

Elon Musk: ‘I’m gonna buy Twitter with other people’s money!” LBO Investors: ‘Sorry, Tesla stock dropped, use your own money now’ Elon Musk: ‘I might not buy Twitter!’@elonmusk — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) May 13, 2022

It has nothing to do with spam accounts. It has everything to do with the price he promised to pay. It's now too expensive after the crash in global markets. He is going to complete the purchase if current owners agree to a new lower price — نواف – مواطن سعودي (@Nawaf_fromKSA) May 13, 2022

However, Musk has stated that he is still dedicated to the acquisition of Twitter, so the jury is still out on the deal.

