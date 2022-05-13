The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Twitter Users React to Elon Musk Putting Buyout Deal ‘On Hold’

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a SpaceX press conference on February 10, 2022, in Texas. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/Getty Images, BNN Edit
Lucas Nolan

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement Friday that he has placed his buyout of Twitter “on hold,” many across social media were quick to react to the news.

Breitbart News reported earlier today that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that his deal to purchase Twitter is currently “on hold” while an investigation into the number of bots and spam accounts on Twitter is completed. Twitter claimed in a recent filing that less than five percent of its daily active users were fake or spam accounts, now Musk appears to want to confirm this claim, which is lower than most estimates.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said in a tweet. He later added, “Still committed to acquisition.”

Many were quick to react to Musk’s announcement, including former President Donald Trump who posted about the deal on Truth Social:

Some praised Musk for investigating the number of fake accounts on the platform:

However, others have been skeptical of Musk and this move, with many believing that Musk only initiated the deal in the first place to boost the value of his nine percent stake in Twitter.

Others suggested that the recent downturn in Tesla stock value, which Musk used as part of his $44 billion offer, meant that Musk was no longer able to afford the deal:

However, Musk has stated that he is still dedicated to the acquisition of Twitter, so the jury is still out on the deal.

