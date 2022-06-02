California Students Claim Ban on Campus Trespassing Is Rooted in ‘Colonialism,’ ‘White Supremacy’

Some California college students are attacking proposed legislation that would allow the state’s private colleges to charge trespassers on campus — which California public schools are already allowed to do.

Students claim that legislation giving private colleges the power to curtail trespassing is rooted in “colonialism” and “white supremacy,” and could lead to racial profiling by police, according to a report by Jefferson Public Radio.

“I just feel like it’s kind of the epitome, again, of why police don’t work,” Pitzer College graduate Alessia Milstein said. “You’re trying to solve every conflict with a catchall that is rooted in colonialism and white supremacy.”

Milstein’s concerns are derived from a bill that is one chamber away from reaching California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

If signed, the new law would reportedly give private colleges the ability to charge willful trespassers — which would make it a misdemeanor, and allow for police to get involved — rather than only hand out warning letters.

California’s public K-12 schools and universities already have the ability to enforce laws against trespassing.

The bill’s supporters say that no-trespassing letters are ineffective because there isn’t a clear consequence for violating them.

The Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities — one of the supporters of the bill — noted instances of trespassers making racist comments toward Asian American students, as well as sexually harassing female students.

“I just question how much this would actually significantly increase safety of students, which seems to be its intention,” said Scripps College senior Tess Gibbs, who also claimed that there are “more negatives than positives” with regards to the bill.

The bill — authored by State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-CA) — passed the state Senate 34-0 in January, and is scheduled to be heard by the Assembly Public Safety Committee next week.

