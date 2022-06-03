AI Recreates Val Kilmer’s Voice for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Actor’s Battle with Throat Cancer

Val Kilmer recently returned to the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick, but is unable to speak due to throat cancer complications. The solution? An AI system that can perfectly recreate Kilmer’s voice.

The Byte reports that actor Val Kilmer recently reprised his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the new film Top Gun: Maverick. However, Kilmer has had a lengthy battle with throat cancer and due to various complications, has lost the ability to speak.

Rather than using a voiceover artist or archived audio, the production crew turned to a new tool to help Kilmer with his lines — artificial intelligence. Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes told Page Six last month that the filmmakers behind the movie used advanced AI developed by a company called Sonantic to perfectly recreate Kilmer’s voice.

Mercedes Kilmer told Page Six: “They were able to dub him with his own voice, which is amazing. It’s such a technical feat, being able to engineer his voice that way, that it’s an extension of the technical feat of the film.”

Last year, Kilmer himself revealed that he’d worked with Sonantic to train a digital version of his voice capturing his speaking style as closely as possible. “People around me struggle to understand me when I’m talking,” Kilmer said, using the synthesized voice. “But despite all that, I still feel I’m the exact same person. Still the same creative soul.”

Kilmer released a statement announcing the partnership with the company, saying that he is “grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who masterfully restored my voice in a way I’ve never imagined possible.”

He stated: “As human beings, the ability to communicate is the core of our existence and the effects from throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand me. The chance to tell my story, in a voice that feels authentic and familiar, is an incredibly special gift.”

Read more about Kilmer's AI voice at the Byte here.

