Watch Live: Breitbart News’ Emma-Jo Morris at Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit

Watch live as Breitbart News political editor Emma-Jo Morris addresses students at Turning Point USA’s annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Morris will appear on the “Being a Conservative in A Liberal City or Campus” panel at 4:15 p.m. central time alongside The Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons, and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz.

Young conservative women and Turning Point USA chapter leaders from all over the country gathered in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday to attend the organization’s summit.

At the event, the young activists will hear from scores of prominent conservative figures, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), and conservative firebrand Candace Owens, among many others.

