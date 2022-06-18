YouTube Censors Jan. 6 Committee over ‘Misinformation’ for Including Clip of Donald Trump

YouTube has censored a video of testimony from the January 6 kangaroo court, claiming that the video promoted election misinformation. The Google-owned platform was apparently upset that the Democrat-led committee played a clip of former President Donald Trump.

The New York Post reports that YouTube has censored a video of testimony from the January 6 kangaroo court. The clip was uploaded on Tuesday by the Democrat-led committee and was removed by YouTube for “misinformation” as the clip featured footage of former President Donald Trump telling the Fox Business Network that the election was stolen.

YouTube claimed that the video, which included testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, violated its terms of service relating to misinformation. A YouTube spokesperson commented on the decision, stating:

Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.

YouTube’s latest censorship comes shortly after the platform chose to remove the New York Post’s interview with January 6 rioter Aaron Mostofsky, claiming that he was also spreading “misinformation.” The interview with Mostofsky, who is the son of Brooklyn Judge Steven Mostofsky, was also removed from the personal YouTube channel of the NYP reporter who conducted the interview.

Despite the clip of Mostofsky being used by federal prosecutors to convict him, YouTube claimed that the video spread misinformation, as Mostofsky stated in the video that people stormed the Capitol building because the election was “stolen.”

YouTube attempted to justify the removal of the video, claiming that it did not contain enough “context” to explain that the stolen election claims made by Mostofsky were false.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com