Ibram X. Kendi Associates Second Amendment with ‘Freedom to Enslave’

Critical Race Theory proponent and “antiracist” millionaire Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi associated the Second Amendment with the “freedom to enslave” during a recent interview.

Kendi told CBS’ Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan that “throughout this nation’s history, there have been two perspectives on freedom.”

“Enslaved people were fighting for freedom from slavery, and enslavers were fighting for the freedom to enslave, and in many ways, that sort of contrast still exists today,” Kendi continued.

“There are people who are fighting for freedom from assault rifles, freedom from poverty, freedom from exploitation, and there are others who are fighting for freedom to exploit, freedom to have guns, freedom to maintain inequality,” Kendi added.

While Kendi did not elaborate on his bizarre conflation, Pew Research Center polling data shows that while 36 percent of white Americans say they are gun owners, 24 percent of blacks, and 15 percent of Hispanics also say they own a firearm.

Last summer, Kendi was reported to be expanding his media empire by launching his own Hollywood production company to create content focusing on racism, equity, and social injustice.

In December, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee reportedly paid Kendi nearly $45,000 to promote his books, and train faculty and students. The professor also made the university delete his lecture from a private server after apparently fumbling his response to a question from someone who asked if coronavirus vaccine mandates are racist.

In April, Kendi showcased a stunning display of projection when he suggested that those who try to stop Critical Race Theory in schools are actually “grooming” children to become racist.

Ironically, Critical Race Theory teaches children that they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race or color in order to be “antiracist.”

