Nurse Resigns from Illinois Hospital After Threatening to Not Treat ‘White Males Who Vote Conservative’

An advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) at the Sarah Bush Lincoln health center in Mattoon, Illinois, was caught by Libs of TikTok stating on Twitter that she prescribes medication based on her patient’s political affiliation and race. The APRN resigned shortly after the health center told Breitbart News that her social media post was “contrary” to its mission, and that it was addressing the matter.

“I prescribe meds.. I can also choose not to prescribe them,” reads a tweet that was published by a woman identified by Libs of TikTok as Sarah Beth Lincoln Sullivan Clinic APRN Shawna Harris on Friday. “So… from now on.. if you are a white male who votes conservative, your penis needs to ask God for the power to rise. No more Viagra.”

“This is not the practice of Sarah Bush Lincoln,” the health center tweeted on Sunday. “We provide care to everyone regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race religious, etc.”

“This is being addressed,” the Sarah Bush Lincoln account added.

On Monday, Sarah Bush Lincoln health center told Breitbart News, “Providing care to all is the mission of Sarah Bush Lincoln. Our medical practices support this and it is woven throughout the organization.”

“We provide care to everyone regardless, of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, income, and cultural or personal beliefs and views,” the health center added. “A recent social media post was contrary to this. We are investigating it. Thank you for your concern.”

Later, in a follow-up statement, Sarah Bush Lincoln announced that an APRN “who posted a discriminatory message on social media over the weekend, has resigned.”

“I am deeply sorry for my posts on social media,” the APRN said according to the health center’s statement. “I allowed my personal feelings to spill out. Those hateful words are not aligned with how I have provided care to my patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln is a wonderful organization and my actions have tarnished its reputation. I have resigned and know my patients will be well cared for.”

Sarah Beth Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker added, “Our mission is to provide exceptional care to all. That means we provide care to everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, income, national origin, cultural personal values, beliefs and preferences.”

“Out mission is woven throughout our fabric and discriminatory practices are not tolerated,” Esker added. “We are sorry this issue has caused such turmoil. We will continue to stand behind our mission and provide care to all.”

According to her bio, which has been deleted by the health center, Harris was an APRN at the SBL Sullivan Clinic, who specialized in family medicine and family practice, with board certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

Harris appears to have since deleted her Twitter account.

