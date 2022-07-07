Disneyland’s Facebook, Instagram Pages Hijacked by ‘Super Hacker’ with Racist Posts, Virus Threats

Disneyland’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were recently hacked by a self-proclaimed “super hacker” who made racist posts and threatened to release another coronavirus. The posts were deleted by Disney within an hour.

The Daily Mail reports that Disneyland’s social media accounts were recently taken over by a hacker who made racist posts while attempting to “seek revenge” on the theme park. The hacker, using the name David Do, hijacked the Instagram and Facebook accounts of the theme park early on Thursday morning, making a number of racist and threatening posts.

The hacker made multiple posts featuring the n-word, claimed to have invented Covid-19, and said that he was working on a new Covid-20 virus. The hacker also revealed that the attack was revenge for Disney staff mocking him for “having a small penis.” The posts were deleted from Disney’s accounts within the hour.

The hacker gained access to the accounts around 3:50 a.m. PDT and alleged that he was a “super hacker” who was “here to bring revenge upon Disneyland.” He or she then made multiple posts, stating: “I am f***ing tired of all these n***** Disney employees mocking me for having a small penis. WHO’S THE TOUGH GUY NOW JEROME? GET HACKED YOU F****ING F******.”

Another read: “I am working on Covid20 – You n***** better hide before I release this new deadly virus. With help of my crew DramaAlert @akademiks.”

In another post, the hacker wrote: “Disney land giving all u n***** a discount.” He also shared two pictures on the account’s stories, one was captioned: “KILL ALL N******S. DAVID DO IS HERE.”

Read more at the Daily Mail here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com