Elon Musk reiterated his ongoing stance against underpopulation this week despite the fact that his Texas-based company, Tesla, currently pays for employees’ travel costs when seeking an out-of-state abortion.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk tweeted. “Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

When asked what has led to this underpopulation, Musk responded, “Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse.”

Mark my words, they are sadly true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Musk first announced his opposition to underpopulation in 2017 when he said the world actually needs more people on the planet, not less. The position stood in stark contrast to billionaires like Bill Gates and others actively pushing population control measures in poor African countries to help with climate change.

“The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care,” he tweeted in 2017 in response to a New Scientist article about a “population bomb” going off in 2076.

“Real issue will [be] an aging & declining world population by 2050, *not* overpopulation,” he tweeted in 2019. “Demographics, stratified by age, will look like an upside-down pyramid with many old people & fewer young.”

Regardless of Musk’s feelings about underpopulation, his company, Tesla, does not appear to be helping the matter since, as Breitbart News previously reported, it pays for employees to get abortions in a state that has outlawed the practice.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is covering travel costs for employees who get out-of-state abortions, joining the ranks of several other companies that have introduced similar reimbursement policies in the wake of multiple states passing pro-life legislation. Since 2021, Tesla has expanded its “Safety Net” program and health insurance offering to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state,” according to the company’s “Impact Report,” released Friday.

Musk has yet to comment on the policy or if Tesla has any plans to reverse it.

His statement about underpopulation also comes after reports surfaced of him fathering twins with one of his executives at brain chip company, Neuralink.

“Business Insider reports that court documents viewed by the publication show that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had twins last November with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis,” reported Breitbart News. “In April, Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, file a petition to change the twins’ names so that they would ‘have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.'”