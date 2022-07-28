‘It Ends with China Having All of Your Data:’ Joe Rogan Blasts Chinese-Owned TikTok

Joe Rogan pointed out during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that the popular social media platform TikTok is sharing user information with China, warning Americans to think twice about using the app.

The New York Post reports that Joe Rogan recently warned Americans about the use of the popular short-form video app TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and shares user information with China. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan stated: “I read TikTok’s terms of service, I went down a TikTok rabbit hole yesterday … This is so crazy.”

Rogan’s guest, comedian Theo Von, asked: “is it good or bad?” to which Rogan emphatically replied “bad!” Rogan continued: “Listen to this, this is from TikTok’s privacy policy. It says, ‘We collect certain information about the device you use to access the platform, such as your IP address, user region.’ This is really crazy.”

“‘User agent, mobile carrier, time zone settings, identifiers for advertising purpose, model of your device, the device system, network type, device IDs, your screen resolution and operating system, app and file names and types,’” he said. “So all your apps and all your file names, all the things you have filed away on your phone, they have access to that.”

Rogan continued to list the information TikTok accesses, stating: “‘File names and types, keystroke patterns or rhythms.’” Rogan added: “So they’re monitoring your keystrokes, which means they know every fucking thing you type.”

Rogan noted that TikTok is able to track information about “‘battery state, audio settings, and connected audio devices, where you log in from multiple devices.’ Meaning they can use other computers that you’re not even using to log into TikTok. They can suck the data off that. That’s what you’re agreeing to when you download and start using TikTok.”

Von interjected, asking Rogan “how it ends.” To which Rogan replied: “It ends with China having all of your data.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan