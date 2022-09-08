‘May Her Pain Be Excruciating:’ Carnegie Mellon Prof Uju Anya Wishes Death on ‘Wretched Woman’ Queen Elizabeth II

Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya reacted to the news of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II suffering from poor health shortly before her death on Thursday by calling her a “wretched woman” and a “genocidal colonizer” who is “the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire,” adding, “May her pain be excruciating.”

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” professor Anya tweeted on Thursday. She later deleted the tweet after backlash.

In a follow-up tweet, the professor wrote, “That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have fucked generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived.”

“May she die in agony,” she added.

In response to a Twitter user who wrote, “Why are you wishing our one and only queen Elizabeth dead?” professor Anya said, “I’m not wishing her dead. She’s dying already. I’m wishing her an agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people.”

“This kind of post is not expected from a person of your level. This is not what you say even to your worst enemy,” another Twitter user reacted.

Professor Anya responded by proclaiming, “Fuck you and your deference to genocidal colonizers.”

Hours later, the official Twitter account for the Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.

Following the news of the Queen’s death, Anya took to Twitter again to reaffirm that she will not be expressing “anything but disdain” for the “monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family.”

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star,” she wrote.

Even Jeff Bezos seemed to recognize the professor’s tweets were of incredible poor taste.

Carnegie Mellon University did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on whether professor Anya’s commentary represents the values of the university, or if students from England can expect to receive fair and equal treatment from this professor in her classroom.

