Tesla Bursts Into Flames, Connecticut Firefighters Need 25,000+ Gallons of Water to Extinguish

Yet another electric vehicle built by Elon Musk’s Tesla has caught fire and caused serious problems for firefighters attempting to extinguish the vehicle, this time taking over 25,000 gallons of water for firefighters in Stamford, Connecticut, to get the inferno under control.

Fox61 reports that another Tesla has caused major issues after catching fire with firefighters in Stamford, Connecticut, struggling to put out the blaze. Breitbart News recently reported that fire departments have begun recognizing that electric vehicle fires pose a significant danger and need further training to handle them appropriately.

First responders in Oklahoma recently underwent special training to handle electric vehicle (EV) crashes and fires following a growing number of incidents throughout the U.S. One training coordinate explained why special EV training is required, explaining: “They burn significantly hotter so they can throw a 2,000-degree flame out like a torch.”

Now, a Tesla that caught fire in Connecticut took three times the normal effort to extinguish, according to the Stamford Fire Department. The car’s batteries had also fallen out of the vehicle onto the ground giving firefighters better access, yet still required 600 gallons of water a minute to extinguish, totaling more than 25,000 gallons of water to quell the blaze.

It took 600 gallons of water a minute to put out the Tesla fire in Stamford. https://t.co/fdlBG1enxv #TSLA pic.twitter.com/GBioPWghUa — TeslaNews (@Teslanews10) September 17, 2022

Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz stated: “We know from other fire departments’ experiences that large amounts of water are the only solution when compared to a traditional vehicle fire.” Five hours after the initial report of the fire, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Stamford Fire Hazmat Team and a private firm specializing in hazardous waste appeared on the scene to remove the Tesla.

“This is no routine car fire,” Lorenz said. “It requires special handling.” No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

