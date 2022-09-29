Chinese Billionaire Who Dodged Rape Charges Will Face U. of Minnesota Accuser in Civil Court

Chinese billionaire Richard Liu, one of the richest people in the world, is heading to a civil trial on Monday to defend himself against allegations that he raped a former University of Minnesota student after a night of dinner and drinks in 2018. Jury selection begins on Thursday.

Liu, who is the founder and former CEO of e-commerce giant JD.com, has denied raping Jingyao Liu, who is suing him in civil court, claiming she was pressured to drink before the billionaire groped her in a limousine and later raped her in her apartment, according to a report by Associated Press.

Wil Florin, an attorney for Jingyao Liu, said, “I think our client’s credibility is one of the strongest parts of what the jury is going to hear. The incredible courage and fortitude that this young lady has shown is truly admirable.”

Diane Doolittle, an attorney for Richard Liu, said that the evidence presented during the trial will clear his client’s name, and claimed the woman has changed her story.

“We are looking forward to presenting the evidence, presenting the truth, so that the world will know that Mr. Liu is fully and completely innocent of these allegations against him,” Doolittle said.

In her lawsuit, Jingyao Liu claims she had to withdraw from classes in fall 2018 to receive counseling. Her attorney also says that she now has post-traumatic stress disorder. The woman is seeking compensatory damages to cover medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

Text messages obtained by Associated Press, Jingyao Liu said to a friend, “I begged him don’t. But he didn’t listen” after Richard Liu allegedly pulled her into a limousine, groped her, and later raped her at her apartment following a dinner.

“I was raped but not that kind of rape,” Jingyao Liu reportedly told an officer after police arrived at her apartment.

The woman went on to tell police that Richard Liu was famous and she was afraid, adding that the sex was “spontaneous,” and that she did not want authorities to get involved.

Meanwhile, Richard Liu had told police the sex was consensual, adding that Jingyao Liu “enjoyed the whole process very much.”

