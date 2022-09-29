Google Claims Censoring Italy Election Winner Meloni’s Speech Was a ‘Mistake’

Google-owned YouTube restored a viral video of a speech from the winner of the Italian election, Giorgia Meloni, claiming it was “mistakenly” removed from the platform. The speech went viral after Meloni’s win, but had been posted to the platform without problem since 2019.

In the 2019 speech, which went viral across multiple platforms this week, Meloni gave a fiery defense of the family, the nation, religion, and basic truths about gender, condemning international elites for attempting to reduce people to “numbers” without any identity.

The video has been restored to YouTube at its original link:

Breitbart News reported on YouTube censoring the center-right politician and likely next Italian Prime Minister yesterday.

Via Breitbart News:

Google-owned YouTube removed the video of a 2019 speech from incoming Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni which had been going viral across numerous platforms. The internet giant claims the video “breached” its community guidelines, a transgession that apparently took several years and a successful election for it to notice. A message now appears on the YouTube video stating that it breached the platform’s community guidelines, although the platform has yet to publicly give a pretext.

Almost a full day after the video was taken down, YouTube now admits it made a mistake and has restored the video.

“Upon careful review, we determined this video is not violative of our Community Guidelines and have reinstated it,” said a YouTube spokeswoman.

“We enforce our policies regardless of the speaker’s political views and when it’s brought to our attention that a video has been mistakenly removed, we review the content and take appropriate action, including restoring the relevant videos or channels–as we have done with this video.”

YouTube did not comment on why it took so long to restore the video, which consisted of mainstream traditionalist conservative arguments, and no apparent violations of the platform’s community guidelines.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.