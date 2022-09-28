Google Silences Women: YouTube Removes Giorgia Meloni’s Viral 2019 Speech

Google-owned YouTube removed the video of a 2019 speech from incoming Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni which had been going viral across numerous platforms. The internet giant claims the video “breached” its community guidelines, a transgession that apparently took several years and a successful election for it to notice.

In the fiery speech, delivered at the World Congress of Families in 2019, Meloni laid into globalist elites who attack national identity, gender identity, and the family.

Clips of the speech circulated widely on social media following the victory of Meloni’s center-right coalition at the recent Italian elections.

This is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I’ve never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we fight. When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

pic.twitter.com/CswR8o3mjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

A partial transcript of the clip that was removed from YouTube follows:

Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves. And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen xm gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of the financial speculators. The perfect consumer. That’s the reason why we inspire so much fear. That’s why this event inspires so much fear. Because we do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being. Every single human being. Because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable. And like it or not, that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family. Those things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom. Because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators. That is our mission, that is why I came here today. Chesteron wrote, more than a century ago, “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in the summer.” That time has arrived. We are ready. Thank you.

A message now appears on the YouTube video stating that it breached the platform’s community guidelines, although the platform has yet to publicly give a pretext.

Breitbart News has reached out to YouTube for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.