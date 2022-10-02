Plug-In Fiasco: Video Shows Electric Hummer Needs *4 Days* to Fully Charge with Wall Outlet

A YouTuber recently demonstrated that buyers of GMC’s new electric Hummer better clear their calendars if the truck is running low on battery charge. The video he produced demonstrated that when the $80,000+ electric vehicle (EV) is plugged in to a regular house outlet, it will take over four days to fully charge. A special 240-volt charger still takes a full day to charge the vehicle.

A YouTuber with an electric GMC Hummer — an EV starting at $86,645 — plugged in his EV at home and found out that it would take, at best, one day to charge — as long as he has special charging equipment installed.

Without the equipment, completing a charge can take four days.

“The new GMC Hummer EV truck is the quickest charging vehicle on the market right now, but what if you’re not at a fast charger, and just at home? How fast does it charge?” the man asked at the beginning of the video.

The man noted that he was charging his EV with the standard “level one” charger, stating, “Just plugged it in at my house, 120 volt, using the Hummer cable. Level One charging.”

“Right now it’s about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and it says it will be full by Saturday at 10:55 [p.m.], which is four-plus days of charging. Wow,” the man said.

But the man added that it will take roughly 24 hours to complete a charge with the Level Two charger — an upgraded home station that requires special equipment and installation.

“I have a Juice Box, Level Two charger, 240 volts at my garage,” he said. “Plug in Level Two charger, now it says it will be done tomorrow by 6:30 [p.m.], so about 24 hours of charging from four percent to 100 percent.

“It’s a 212 kilowatt-hour battery,” the man added. “Still takes a while.”

The average price of a Level Two charger is around $500, which doesn’t include the cost to install it, according to Compare.com.

Another YouTuber — with 1.4 million followers — recently conducted a similar experiment with his brand new 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The man tried to tow a 1930 Ford Model A truck with the EV, but it ended in “a complete and total disaster.”

“If a truck towing 3,500 pounds can’t even go 100 miles — that is ridiculously stupid,” Tyler “Hoovie” Hoover says in his video. “This truck can’t do normal truck things. You would be stopping every hour to recharge, which would take about 45 minutes a pop, and that is absolutely not practical.”

