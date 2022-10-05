Australian State Launches Vehicle Plate to Warn of Anxious Driver

Drivers in an Australian state returning to the road after a “traumatic experience” can now notify other road users they may require extra patience, care, and thoughtful concern via a vehicle plate scheme.

The blue “R plate” (return plate) can be ordered by drivers in the northern state of Queensland as part of a campaign designed to improve the mental health of those behind the wheel.

The special blue plate is placed on the rear of a car similarly to “Learner” and “Provisional” plates displayed on Australian roads to signal the status of the car ahead and the driver.

The return plates are not an officially sanctioned road item and as such have been linked to a baby on-board sticker notification.

R plates are a third-party initiative nation-wide by service and repair company mycar, rather than one by state road authorities, local outlet Radio MMM reports.

Australian motorists who are returning to the road after traumatic experiences can now order an 'R' plate to signal to other drivers they require extra patience on roads. Similar to an 'L' or 'Baby On Board' plate, these signs signify the driver needs extra care and support. pic.twitter.com/1sUCMadQKy — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) October 4, 2022

The plates aim to indicate to other drivers to try and give some extra space to the driver and treat them with care following the “anxiety they may feel following trauma, an accident, injury or break driving.”

“We care for those with physical injuries from a road incident, but we rarely consider the mental toll road trauma can take,” Mycar said.

“The R plate signifies to other road users that the driver may need some extra care, giving them time and space to recover. Recovering drivers can confidently return to the road knowing they are in a supportive space.”

The company told 7 News about three-quarters of Australians have been affected by a road incident, according to a 1,000 person survey conducted by Pureprofile in August this year.

Of those, 21 percent took at least six months to feel comfortable in the car again.

The survey also found some 66 percent of Australians said they felt safer having visible L (Learner) or P (Provisional) plates on their car when starting out to give them more space.

As well as being displayed on the vehicle, the new R plate has a QR code that directs to local and national professional support services.

University of Melbourne associate professor Dr Jason Thompson told 7 News the program recognises an important consideration on Australian roads.

“The journey through to recovery, and a return to confidence, is unique to each individual and often takes time” he said. “Returning to the road can be a scary and a nerve-wracking experience, so even just having those feelings recognised could help people in their recovery.”

The R plates can be ordered free or printed at home through mycar.