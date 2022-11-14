Superyacht Lover Jeff Bezos Plans to Give His Billions to Fight Climate Change

Amazon founder and multibillionaire Jeff Bezos recently announced that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. His charitable donations will go to environmental charities and other leftist causes, as he has already committed a portion of his net worth to the “Bezos Earth Fund.”

CNN reports that in a recent interview, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos revealed that he wants to donate most of his $124 billion net worth to combating climate change and helping people come together to address deep societal and political divisions.

Bezos didn’t go into detail about the donations, but it was the first time he stated that he would give away most of his money. Bezos has previously been criticized for not signing the Giving Pledge, in which hundreds of the world’s wealthiest people promise to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. Bezos had already committed eight percent of his current net worth to the Bezos Earth Fund, which is chaired by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

On Saturday at his Washington, DC, home, Bezos was accompanied by Sanchez when they told CNN’s Chloe Melas that they are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money.”

Asked whether he plans to donate the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, Bezos stated: “Yeah, I do.” In addition to conducting their first joint interview since beginning to date in 2019, Bezos said he and Sanchez wished to draw attention to the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, which this year was given to singer Dolly Parton.

Bezos and Sánchez have provided Parton with a $100 million grant as part of their Courage and Civility Award. This is the third award like this handed out by Bezos, with a similar grant given to chef Jose Andrés, who has been spending some of the money on feeding Ukrainians. CNN contributor and climate kook Van Jones has also received a grant.

“When you think of Dolly,” said Sánchez in the interview, “Look, everyone smiles, right? She is just beaming with light. And all she wants to do is bring light into other people’s worlds. And so we couldn’t have thought of someone better than to give this award to Dolly, and we know she’s going to do amazing things with it.”

Despite his love for green causes, Jeff Bezos also loves his superyacht. As Breitbart News reported in 2021, his yacht is so large it needs its own “support yacht.”

Bloomberg reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is preparing to retire with a modest boat he can use for travel and relaxation. His new vessel is a 417-foot superyacht that is so huge it requires its own “support yacht” with a helipad. The estimated cost of the superyacht, not including the support yacht, is $500 million. The luxury yacht is being manufactured by the Dutch yacht maker Oceanco, which has yet to release many details about the vessel called Project 721. Half a billion dollars is an unthinkable amount of money to the average person but for Bezos, this is just a small fraction of the $75 billion that he gained in 2020 alone. Bezos’ net worth stands at around $200 billion.

Bezos caused a massive impact on the environment and society of the Netherlands when he forced a historic bridge to be dismantled to allow his new superyacht to reach the sea.

A historic steel bridge in the Netherlands is to be partly dismantled in order to allow Jeff Bezos’ new superyacht to pass. The Koningshaven Bridge — more commonly known as De Hef — is to be partly dismantled in order to allow Jeff Bezos’ new superyacht to pass underneath. Located in Rotterdam, the bridge was first constructed in the 1920s and was later renovated between 2014 and 2017, after which officials reportedly claimed it would never be taken apart ever after.

