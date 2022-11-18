Report: Google’s YouTube Allows Dems to Question Elections, Not Republicans

Google-owned YouTube is censoring a former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer who made videos showcasing the questioning of election results from both Democrats and Republicans, first censoring both videos, then allowing the Democrat claims to stay up while taking down the video containing GOP claims.

The videos were made by an independent journalist for TK News, a news outlet founded by the left-leaning journalist and author Matt Taibbi.

On his personal substack, the journalist, Matt Orfalea, explained that YouTube took down his video with Republicans questioning the integrity of elections, while allowing his video with Democrats doing the same to remain up.

Via Matt Orfalea:

YouTube says the video violates “misinformation policy”, but again, I never endorsed or advanced the claims, and the title makes clear that they are nothing but “Claims”. Furthermore, virtually every clip was broadcast by mainstream outlets, including CNN, NBC, and FOX. Why doesn’t YouTube delete their videos too? (Instead, YouTube promotes the corporate networks’ YouTube channels as so-called “authoritative sources”, despite their history of publishing dangerously consequential misinformation, including the lies that led to the Iraq War.) Curiously, my other vid w only Dem claims of a “stolen” election is still allowed on YT, while the vid that includes Repubs making similar claims isn’t. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in either the 2016 or 2020 election, yet challenging the integrity of one election is allowed, but not the other?

One of the videos, titled “Democrats ‘Stolen’ Election claims | FLASHBACK” can be watched below.

The video shows Hillary Clinton repeatedly describing the 2016 election as “stolen,” various top Democrats and media figures alleging the election was illegitimate because Russia “hacked” it, and even a Change.org petition with millions of signatures asking the electoral college to make Clinton the president in 2016.

Democrat claims of stolen elections aren’t limited to 2016. Numerous figures in the party claimed Republican George W. Bush stole the election from Democrat Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election, and Democrat Stacey Abrams infamously refused to concede her narrow loss to Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial election of 2018.

