Elon Musk Meets with Tim Cook, Says Threat of Apple Blacklisting Twitter Was ‘Misunderstanding’

On Wednesday, Elon Musk said in a tweet that he had visited Apple headquarters and spoken with CEO Tim Cook. This meeting comes days after Musk accused Apple last week of threatening to remove the Twitter app from the iOS App Store and posted then deleted a meme that suggested he would “go to war” before paying Apple’s 30 percent in-app purchase fee.

Musk tweeted: “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.” Musk further posted a video of a reflecting pool at the center of Apple Park in Cupertino, California, showing that he had visited the company.

On Monday, Musk criticized Apple and argued that its App Store moderation policies were anti-free speech. Musk further suggested that he may make his own smartphone if Apple removed Twitter from the app store.

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Musk also tweeted about Apple’s 15-30 percent in-app purchase fee, which has been the subject of a number of lawsuits. If Musk launches his Twitter Blue subscription service on the iOS platform, Apple stands to make money from Twitter’s subscription revenue.

“Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?” Musk tweeted on Monday. Musk further tagged CEO Tim Cook and asked what was happening with a potential removal of the Twitter app from the App Store.

Read more at CNBC here.

