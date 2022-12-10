Senator-elect Katie Britt: ‘No Place’ For JCPA Media Cartel Bill in Omnibus

Alabama Senator-elect Katie Britt joined Breitbart News’ Washington bureau chief Matt Boyle on SiriusXM Patriot Channel’s Breitbart News Saturday, hailing Republicans’ successful effort to keep the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) out of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and urging fellow Republicans to keep a watchful eye for any attempt to insert the derided media bailout into an omnibus spending bill.

“When you look at the JCPA…I mean, the last thing we need is to give cartel power to the media to collude with Big Tech,” said Senator-elect Britt.

“We certainly do not need a journalism bailout in this nation. We need to let the free marketplace of ideas and information work. It is just a bad bill, but we have to keep fighting, because we know how the Democrats work. We win, but then they try to come and push back, or sneak it into something else.”

“In light of what we’ve seen with the Twitter files, we have seen that you’ve got these discredited media companies that just want to continue to collude with Big Tech, it has become the third arm of the Democratic party, and they’re doing it to censor conservatives.”

“We have to continue to step up, continue to stand up, and continue to speak out to ensure that this great nation continues to thrive. They will come back and work to put it in the omnibus package, and we’re going to have to say no. We’re going to have to stand firm yet again and tell them that this has no place anywhere, including an omnibus package.”

“This is a win for us, this is a win for conservatives, this is a win for America, but you and I both know that the Democrats will not rest on that, and they’ll come back. And so I think we’re going to have to continue to be vigilant, I think we have to continue to be loud, I encourage all of your listeners to make sure your voices are heard.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.