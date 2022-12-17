Turning Point USA to Host Annual AmericaFest Conference

PHOENIX, Arizona — Turning Point USA is set to host its annual AmericaFest conference this weekend and into the beginning of the week, as more than 11,000 attendees fly in from around the country to hear from prominent conservative voices.

The star-studded event will feature Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, as well as Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr., Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld, and Laura Ingraham.

Additional speakers will include former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), former Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake (R), PragerU founder Dennis Prager, conservative firebrand and BLEXIT founder Candace Owens, and The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, among many others.

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest is particularly unique among conservative conferences, as it is the first of its kind to also feature concerts that take place onsite in the evenings, after the general speaking sessions conclude for the day.

Attendees of TPUSA’s 2022 AmericaFest can expect to hear from country music singers Riley Green and Chase Rice, as well as singer and former The Voice contestant RaeLynn, among several others.

The conference will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and will kick off at approximately 6:25 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 17. The event will run all day Sunday and Monday, and end Tuesday, December 20, at around 2:00 p.m. EST.

Alex Marlow is set to take the stage on Monday, December 19 at 2:40 pm EST.

