Elon Goes Red: Tesla Promotes China Boss to Head of U.S. Plants and Sales

Elon Musk has reportedly promoted executive Tom Zhu, Tesla’s chief of operations in China, to the head of U.S. plants and sales, making him the company’s number two executive after Musk himself.

Business Insider reports that Tesla has announced the promotion of Tom Zhu, its current China chief, to the role of Head of Plants and Sales in the United States. The news was initially reported by Reuters, which obtained access to an internal posting detailing the new reporting lines.

Zhu’s promotion makes him the second highest-ranking executive at the electric vehicle company, behind only CEO Elon Musk. There have been calls from some shareholders for Musk to resign following a significant decline in Tesla’s market capitalization, which saw a drop of over $700 billion in the past year.

Shareholders have expressed concerns about a recent decrease in Tesla’s deliveries, which may be partially attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production in China. Additionally, the company’s share price has fallen 47 percent since October 27, when CEO Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

These factors, combined with Tesla’s underperformance in meeting Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries, have caused the stock to drop 3.7 percent to trade at $118.60 ahead of Tuesday’s market opening.

In response to these challenges, Tesla has promoted Tom Zhu, who joined the company in 2014, to the position of Head of Plants and Sales in the US. Zhu will continue in his role as Vice President for Greater China while also assuming responsibility for assembly plants, sales operations, services, and deliveries in the North American region.

