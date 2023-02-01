Troy U. Offers Business School Program to Combat Woke Capitalism

Troy University in Troy, Alabama, is offering a business school program that trains students to combat woke capitalism in the workplace. The new program has received rave reviews for including lectures on topics such as how DEI programs divide Americans.

The Free Enterprise Scholars program, which finished its first semester this past fall, has already proven itself popular among students, the Dean of the Sorrell College of Business at Troy University says.

“Thanks to the excellent programming, from guest speakers to highly-interactive reading groups, the program has made real progress and created a buzz of new student interest,” Dean Judson Edwards told the College Fix

“I have no doubt it will continue to grow as we launch another cohort next semester,” Edwards added. “Without a doubt, the program is a success.”

One seminar involves a lecture on “how DEI [Diversity, equity, and inclusion] programs divide people and poison organizational culture rather than uniting people and cultivating sensitivity and understanding,” professor Allen Mendenhall, who runs the program, said.

The lecture highlighted “how wokeness [foments] anger and resentment rather than civility and friendship,” Mendenhall added.

One of the goals of the program is to “teach future business leaders about the virtues of commerce and the morality of honest profit.” It included a lecture on the problems with “Environmental, Social, and Governance” (ESG) standards, which are meant to force corporations into embracing a leftist agenda.

“All business students need the intellectual grounding to offer impactful alternatives in order to avoid the long-term negative consequences this movement does to hurt societal and economic stability,” Edwards said of ESG.

“This grounding will allow students to clearly see the destructive nature of ESG policies to the fundamental building blocks of free markets,” he added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.