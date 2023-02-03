Fail Upwards: U. of Chicago Selects Democrats Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan as ‘Pritzker Fellows’

The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (UCIP) announced that it has selected failed Democrat candidates Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke and Tim Ryan to join its Pritzker Fellows Program for the 2023 winter-spring term.

“Each quarter, the Pritzker Fellows Program welcomes a cohort of domestic and international practitioners — elected officials, journalists, activists, policymakers, diplomats — to campus for deep dives into the most pressing issues of the day,” the university announced.

In 2018, O’Rourke lost in a Texas senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). In 2020, he lost a second time in the Democrat presidential primaries. Last year, he lost for a third time in a gubernatorial race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R).

As Breitbart News’ John Nolte explained:

It didn’t take long after polls closed for the famous loser and Irishman, Robert Francis (Beto) O’Rourke, to be declared the loser in the Texas governor’s race. Democrats poured more than $75 million into the Lone Star State’s gubernatorial race. Nevertheless, as of this writing, with 44 percent of the vote counted, the race has already been called for Abbott. What’s more, Abbott is up by almost nine points, 53.7 to 45 percent. On Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported, “Since July 1, 2021, Abbott has raised $83.6 million and O’Rourke $77.3 million.” In 2018, O’Rourke spent $80 million to lose a U.S. Senate race in Texas to Republican Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, Ryan spent his time losing as well. Last year, he lost a senate race against J.D. Vance (R-OH). He also dropped out of the 2020 Democrat presidential primaries.

The University of Chicago’s website states, in part, that “Criteria to become a Pritzker Fellow include the applicant’s background in politics or public service.”

Former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D), who lost his re-election bid last year, will also join as a fellow at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker Fellows Program.

In addition to O’Rourke, Ryan, and Sisolak, other fellows that will be joining the program include WTTW reporter Heather Cherone, columnist Matthew Yglesias, former Shreveport City, Louisiana Mayor Adrian Perkins (D), and former Evanston, Illinois 5th Ward Alderwoman Robin Rue Simmons (D).

Former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who in 2021 voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, will also be joining the program.

Last year, Meijer said that he has “not one” regret over his vote to impeach President Trump, despite losing in the 2022 Republican primary against challenger John Gibbs.

