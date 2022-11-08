Nolte: Dems Wasted $77 Million to Have Beto O’Rourke Lose Texas

It didn’t take long after polls closed for the famous loser and Irishman, Robert Francis (Beto) O’Rourke, to be declared the loser in the Texas governor’s race.

Democrats poured more than $75 million into the Lone Star State’s gubernatorial race. Nevertheless, as of this writing, with 44 percent of the vote counted, the race has already been called for Abbott. What’s more, Abbott is up by almost nine points, 53.7 to 45 percent.

On Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported, “Since July 1, 2021, Abbott has raised $83.6 million and O’Rourke $77.3 million.”

In 2018, O’Rourke spent $80 million to lose a U.S. Senate race in Texas to Republican Ted Cruz.

In 2020, O’Rourke squandered $13 million to lose the Democrat presidential primary.

By my math, O’Rourke has spent $170 million losing three elections.

The Irishman O’Rourke isn’t the only candidate Democrats squandered tens of millions in 2022. In Florida, Democrats threw $70 million at someone named Val Demmings. That race has already been called for Republican Marco Rubio. As of this writing, Demmings is a whopping 16.3 points behind Rubio (57.6 to 41.3 percent), with 88 percent of the vote counted.

Democrats also flushed $15 million to defeat first-term Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA). Despite the Democrats going so far as to sue to keep her name off the ballot, her race was called within minutes against some guy named Marcus Flowers.

With the night still young, that totals $162 million (give or take) Democrats squandered on lost causes in 2022. And that doesn’t count the $105 million gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) spent in her failed rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Based on the polls, that race is looking like another blowout, Democrat folly.

