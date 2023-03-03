LSU Tells Students Not to Cheat After Star Gymnast Olivia Dunne Endorses AI Cheating Tool

Louisiana State University (LSU) was forced to issue a statement after the college’s star gymnast, Olivia Dunne, posted a TikTok video promoting the use of Caktus AI, a cheating tool that promises to “automate all of your school work.”

Dunne, a former member of the USA national team, has 7.2 million followers on TikTok, and her video promoting the AI tool instantly went viral. This prompted LSU to publish a statement warning students against misrepresenting work produced by AI as their own.

Via Sports Illustrated:

After Dunne’s video was posted, LSU released a statement that expressed concern over students using AI to help them with their work, though it does not specifically mention Dunne or Caktus AI. “At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” the school said, via The Advocate. “However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

Schools across the country are scrambling to respond to the rise of ChatGPT and other AI tools, as the programs are increasingly able to produce essays and other types of schoolwork that are indistinguishable from work produced by humans. In January, ChatGPT was able to produce work that passed law school exams with a C+ grade.

Although most schools are clamping down, others are trying to integrate AI tools into their lessons. In Lexington, Kentucky, one teacher, Donnie Piercey, is pitting the AI against their students, challenging them to identify work produced by the bot.

“As educators, we haven’t figured out the best way to use artificial intelligence yet. But it’s coming, whether we want it to or not,” Piercey told AP.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.