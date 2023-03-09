Healthcare Data Breach Exposes Personal Data of Lawmakers and Congressional Staff

The personal information of “hundreds” of lawmakers and staff in the House of Representatives, as well as some Senators and staffers, has been compromised by a data breach at DC Health Link, an online health insurance marketplace.

The news was first tweeted by a reporter for the Daily Caller.

Via NBC News:

In a letter obtained by NBC News, Chief Administrative Officer Catherine L. Szpindor said Wednesday that the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI had alerted her to a data breach at DC Health Link, the Affordable Care Act online marketplace that administers health care plans for members of Congress and certain Capitol Hill staff. “Currently, I do not know the size and scope of the breach, but have been informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that account information and [personally identifiable information] of hundreds of Member and House staff were stolen,” Szpindor said. “I expect to have access to the list of impacted enrollees later today and will notify you directly if your information was compromised.” Szpindor added that it did not appear that House lawmakers were “the specific target of the attack” on DC Health Link.

The DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, the government body that oversees DC Health Link, said it had launched an investigation into the data breach, which included the full names, dates of enrollment, relationship (self, spouse, child), and email addresses of the compromised individuals.

House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) have reportedly requested further information from DC Health Link about the breach, including information about who was affected and what data was stolen by the hackers.

