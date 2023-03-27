Study: Up To 80% of Jobs Could Be Disrupted by AI

Researchers at market-leading AI firm OpenAI and at the University of Pennsylvania are predicting that up to 80 percent of jobs could be impacted by AI technologies, which are rapidly increasing in sophistication.

Fields involving numerical skills are particularly at risk of disruption. Accountants, mathematicians, and financial quantitative analysts all received scores of 100 out of 100 for their exposure to AI. So too did authors and journalists.

According to the study, marketing strategists and financial managers are facing reduced risk, along with skilled trades like electricians and other jobs including barbers.

Via the Daily Mail:

The overall findings of the work show ‘at least 10 percent of their work tasks affected by the introduction of LLMs, while approximately 19 percent of workers may see at least 50 percent of their tasks impacted,’ reads the study published in arXiv. The team looked at exposure when formulating the list of jobs at risk, which included basic skills of occupations like active listening, speaking and critical thinking that Ai is designed to perform. The study determined 86 occupations as ‘fully exposed’ to AI, with several receiving 100 percent scores.

OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT, the most widely-used AI product today. As Breitbart News previously reported, early iterations of the technology were marked by political bias, which the company has worked towards correcting.

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, previously stated that he believed artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a hypothesized future AI with intelligence that exceeds humanity’s — had the potential to “break capitalism.”

“Of all of the bad systems the world has, [capitalism is] the best one — or the least bad one we found so far. I hope we find a way better one. And I think that if AGI really truly fully happens, I can imagine all these ways that it breaks capitalism.”

