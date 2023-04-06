Canadian Couple Escapes Their Tesla Moments Before It Bursts into Flames

Tesla and Transport Canada have begun investigating the possible causes of a recent incident where a Tesla Model X burst into flames in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The driver and his companion narrowly escaped the blaze, which began shortly after they began a drive. Incredibly, the driver has used his insurance payment to buy another Tesla.

CTV News reports that when a Quebec man’s Tesla Model X mysteriously caught fire in Montreal, he narrowly avoided a potentially fatal accident. The driver, Sacha De Santis, reported that smoke started to billow out of the vents shortly after getting into the car.

“There was so much smoke in the air that I couldn’t drive,” De Santis told CTV News. “I was lucky I wasn’t on the highway.”

De Santis and his companion pulled over when flames shot from the car and the heat cracked the front window. The entire car caught fire within a short period of time. “I had so much stuff in my car as well,” he said. “Clothes, computers … I was able to get my phone and call 911.”

According to the Montreal fire department, four firefighters were able to put out the fire after responding to the call. De Santis later informed a nearby Tesla dealership about the incident, and the staff there told him they would look into it. He had auto insurance for the vehicle and incredibly, recently bought another Tesla.

A request for comment from CTV News has not yet received a response from Tesla. Another Tesla incident, in which a car in Vancouver suddenly lost power and caught fire, is being looked into by Transport Canada. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Consumer advocate George Iny from the Automobile Protection Association (APA) of Montreal expressed his worries regarding the possibility of fires in electric cars using lithium-ion batteries, like Teslas. “We’re absolutely convinced we haven’t heard the last on this subject,” Iny said. “Lithium-ion is just not that stable. We predict that as electric vehicles get older, ones using that technology will be more prone to catch fire.”

CTV News Vancouver reports that firefighters have launched an investigation into a recent Tesla fire in the Vancouver area. The driver, Jamil Jutha, was driving towards Mountain Highway in North Vancouver last Friday when his 2021 Tesla Model Y that he purchased within months of the incident suddenly shut down. The vehicle appeared to lose all power to electrical components. Jutha stated: “The doors wouldn’t open. The windows wouldn’t go down.” Smoke began to fill the cabin via the air vents but Jutha was unable to open the doors of the vehicle which are opened via an electric button that was no longer responding. “Of course, there’s always going to be panic in a moment when you feel trapped,” he said. “I kicked through the window, climbed out and called 911 right away.” The car continued to burn with the fire making its way into the interior of the car, flames were seen shooting in the air as the fire department arrived.

