‘Enough Is Enough:’ Charlie Kirk Blasts Universities that Let Violent Leftists Run Amok

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk reacted to former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines being attacked by a mob of transgender activists at San Francisco State University, saying: “Enough is Enough. There must be real legal, educational, and career consequences for these criminals, and conservative states must lead the way.”

“In just one week, violent radicals on THREE of America’s university campuses have attacked TPUSA events and speakers from coast to coast,” Kirk announced in a tweet on Friday.

In just one week, violent radicals on THREE of America's university campuses have attacked TPUSA events and speakers from coast to coast. Last night at SFSU, TPUSA hosted a Saving Women’s Sports event with star swimmer @Riley_Gaines_ when radical Trans activists physically… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2023

Kirk went on to explain that on Thursday night at San Francisco State University, “TPUSA hosted a Saving Women’s Sports event with star swimmer [Riley Gaines] when radical Trans activists physically assaulted her and then barricaded her in a safe room for hours.”

“On Tuesday night, another TPUSA event at the University of Albany featuring pro-life speaker [Ian Haworth] was interrupted by Anti-Christian, far-left students who proceeded to destroy a Bible,” Kirk continued. “And last Thursday, far-left students hijacking a pro-life event at Virginia Commonwealth University featuring TPUSA speaker [Isabel Brown]and Students for Life’s [Kristan Hawkins], as protesters threw punches and injured a chapter president.”

“All of this comes just weeks after a violent Antifa mob assaulted cops and shattered glass attempting to break into my event at UC Davis,” the Turning Point USA founder pointed out.

“When every campus conservative speaker is labeled a Nazi, a fascist, a racist, or as somehow wanting a ‘trans genocide’ by radical student groups and their allies in the mainstream media and administrations, these domestic extremists feel free to assault and terrorize,” Kirk proclaimed.

“Enough is enough,” he added. “There must be real legal, educational, and career consequences for these criminals, and conservative states must lead the way.”

Kirk went on to state that he will personally advise any lawmaker who wants to know how they can help.

“I will personally make myself available to any lawmakers who want advice on how best to proceed,” Kirk said.

As Breitbart News reported, Gaines was “ambushed” and “hit by a man wearing a dress” at San Francisco State University on Thursday after giving a speech about saving women’s sports during a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus.

Last week, pro-abortion protestors attacked a pro-life event at Virginia Commonwealth University featuring Students for Life of America President Kristen Hawkins and Turning Point USA contributor Isabel Brown.

A few weeks ago, left-wing and LGBTQ activists at UC Davis were arrested after vandalizing university property on Tuesday during an event featuring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The incident came just hours after UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May declared Kirk a “proponent of hate” and encouraged students to “neutralize and negate” TPUSA’s influence on campus.

San Francisco State University did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ inquiry about the latest left-wing attack that transpired on its campus.

