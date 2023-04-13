Report: Man Arrested for Murdering CashApp Founder Bob Lee Is Fellow Tech Exec He Knew

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in the recent murder of Bob Lee, the founder of the popular finance app CashApp. Although the crime was suspected to be a random attack, local San Francisco media is reporting that police sources say Lee was murdered by a fellow tech executive that he knew.

Mission Local reports that the San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection with the April 4 fatal stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee, according to Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin and other city officials. Lee knew the suspect, a fellow tech executive, according to the report.

The suspect was taken into custody early on Thursday in Emeryville, as first reported by Mission Local. Supervisor Matt Dorsey thanked the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) on Twitter for their diligent efforts in capturing the suspect. Supervisor Dorsey’s district includes the Rincon Hill neighborhood where the crime took place.

“I’m grateful to SFPD’s homicide detail and all the (involved) officers… for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet.

Lee was stabbed twice in the chest during a physical altercation on the 300 block of Main Street in Rincon Hill.

Although the arrest has been confirmed, no additional information or comments on the case have been made by San Francisco Police Department spokespeople. The neighborhood hopes that justice will be served in the tragic death of the CashApp founder as the investigation progresses.

Breitbart News previously reported on the incident, writing:

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered Lee suffering from numerous stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually passed away from his injuries. San Francisco police have not yet disclosed any suspect information or made any arrests. According to his friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields, Lee was attacked while walking. “He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields shared on Twitter.

In his impressive career, Bob Lee has held positions such as Square’s chief technology officer and, most recently, MobileCoin’s chief product officer since November 2021. On Tuesday night, his coworkers started offering sincere condolences, with MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard calling Lee “a force of nature.” “Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and Cash App into our world,” Goldbard told ABC7. “Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.” Lee made a lot of contributions to the tech sector. According to his profile on MobileCoin’s official website, Lee previously worked at Google, where he served as team leader for the Android core library and contributed to the introduction of the most popular operating system in the world. After that, he invested in a number of businesses, including Figma, Clubhouse, Beeper, and Faire, and founded the social network Present.

Read more at Mission Local here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan