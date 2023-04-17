Google Races to Develop AI-Powered Search Engine as It Falls Further Behind Competition

Google is reportedly scrambling to release its AI-powered search engine project as soon as possible in an attempt to catch up with Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine built in partnership with ChatGPT powerhouse OpenAI.

According to a recent New York Times report, Google is rushing to develop a new AI-powered search engine and update its current platform as the artificial intelligence arms race heats up.

After learning that Samsung might make Microsoft Bing the default search engine on its devices, potentially costing Google a $3 billion contract, the tech giant decided to accelerate development. As the business struggles to keep up with the explosive growth of AI applications like ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, this revelation has caused widespread internal panic within the organization.

According to documents that the Times has obtained, Google is updating its current search engine through a project called Magi. Currently, 160 workers are working in “sprint rooms” to complete updates, concentrating on things like improved personalization.

In response to ChatGPT’s increasing popularity, Google first issued a “code red” in December, sparking the race to innovate and maintain market share. When Microsoft and OpenAI worked together to relaunch Bing in February, the threat to Google’s long-standing dominance in the search engine market grew more serious.

Although Google has not yet responded to the situation, a spokesperson told the Times that “not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new A.I.-powered features to search, and will share more details soon.” It is unclear how Google’s efforts will affect the market environment as competition in the AI sector intensifies.

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan