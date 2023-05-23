Jeff Bezos Gets Engaged to Lauren Sanchez, Sails Around Europe in Gas-Guzzling Superyacht

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have gotten engaged four years after going public with their relationship, according to multiple reports citing unnamed sources who say they are familiar with the matter.

On Monday, TMZ, Page Six, CNN, People, and the Daily Mail, all reported that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former news anchor, are now engaged.

Bezos, who is currently the third-richest man in the world, went public with Sanchez in 2019, shortly after he and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said they were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Sanchez is currently the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, a philanthropic initiative started by Bezos in 2020 to commit $10 billion by the end of the decade to combating climate change.

Bezos, however, does not appear to be concerned with practicing what he preaches, as he and his fiancé were recently seen sailing around Europe on the billionaire’s new $500 million gas-guzzling superyacht, named Koru. As Breitbart News previously reported, the yacht is so large it comes with a “support yacht.”

Photos that surfaced of Sanchez on the yacht showed her sporting a huge ring featuring what appears to be a rather large, heavy stone affixed to it.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Bezos announced his plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, with his donations going to environmental charities and other leftist causes. He had already committed a portion of his net worth to the Bezos Earth Fund. MacKenzie Scott has also been busy giving his money away to leftist causes, including a record $275 million to Planned Parenthood.

Bezos had previously been criticized by leftists for not signing the Giving Pledge, in which hundreds of the world’s wealthiest people promise to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

