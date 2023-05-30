Far-Left Atlantic Brands Elon Musk’s Twitter a ‘Far Right Social Network’

The Atlantic continues the media’s year-long fit at Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, coupled with his refusal to follow the censorship industrial complex’s instructions on who to ban or amplify.

The article was written by journalist Charlie Warzel, who has spent years agitating for censorship from the pages of BuzzFeed, the New York Times, and now the Atlantic.

Comparing Twitter to conservative-owned platforms like Truth Social and Rumble, Warzel describes Musk’s opposition to far-left wokeness as a sign of his supposedly far-right views.

Via the Atlantic:

Twitter has long been described, even by its most ardent users, as a hellsite. But under Elon Musk, Twitter has evolved into a platform that is indistinguishable from the wastelands of alternative social-media sites like Truth Social and Parler. It is now a right-wing social network. In December, I argued that if we are to judge Musk strictly by his actions as Twitter’s owner, it is accurate to call him a far-right activist. As a public figure, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the right’s culture war against progressivism—which he refers to as “the woke mind virus”—and his $44 billion Twitter purchase can easily be seen as an explicitly political act to advance this specific ideology. Now the site itself has unquestionably transformed under his leadership into an alternative social-media platform—one that offers a haven to far-right influencers and advances the interests, prejudices, and conspiracy theories of the right wing of American politics.

While Warzel wants to delegitimize Musk as an extremist, the Twitter owner, who says he did not vote for Trump in 2020, describes himself as a moderate.

Last year, Musk said he was considering launching a “Super Moderate Super PAC” to support “candidates with centrist views from all parties.”

In his New York Times bestseller, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow did a deep-dive into the Atlantic and its owner, Laurene Powell Jobs, especially the maze of its funding. Last month, he laid out what he discovered to conservative talk show host Mark Levin: “[Jobs] also owns most of Axios, but she also funds the activist press, the press that essentially tries to launder Democrat propaganda — left-wing propaganda — through local news outlets, and of course, she’s very tight with Democrat politicians.” “[Laurene Powell Jobs] is said to have a tight close personal relationship with Kamala Harris, and of course, she’s networked with the biggest companies in the world. She gets her money from Apple and Disney. This person has done this and been named the most mysterious mega-giver in the world.” … “The reason why [Laurene Powell Jobs] gets away with it, in my opinion, is that she employs so many journalists,” Marlow determined. “That’s the trick. If you’re in the media, you’re either currently her employee, or maybe one day you will be soon. This is a blockbuster, in my opinion, and I hope everyone checks out the book and takes a look at the rest.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on the left’s attacks on Twitter.