Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is due to report to a women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday after being sentenced to spend 11 years behind bars for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that rocked Silicon Valley.

The federal judge who sentenced Holmes, 39, in November recommended she be incarcerated in the facility located about 100 miles from Houston, where she grew up aspiring to become a technology visionary along the lines of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, AP reports.

Once she enters prison, Holmes will be leaving behind two young children — a son born in July 2021 a few weeks before the start of her trial and a three-month old daughter who was conceived after a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022, as Breitbart News reported.

Holmes has been free since then thanks to an appeal filed against her conviction as those who invested in her failed tech startup push to get their money back – or what remains of it.

The former Silicon Valley star has also been ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to a host of victims of her crimes – including $125 million to Rupert Murdoch, one of her biggest investors.

Others in line for repayment include Walgreens, an early investor in the startup after agreeing to provide some of the flawed blood tests in its pharmacies in 2013. The company is entitled to $40 million, the judge ruled.

Another $14.5m is owed to Safeway, which had also agreed to be a Theranos business partner before getting cold feet and withdrawing as Silicon Valley elites and global media swooned over her claimed medical advances.

Even after her company went under the mother of two maintained she could still revolutionize health care with a little more time, investment, and understanding.

Disgraced Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes claims that she still believes her tech startup could have revolutionized healthcare, adding that she is even now working on new inventions. https://t.co/KKQsgtugiM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 8, 2023

Holmes had sought to remain free from incarceration while she appealed her conviction while maintaining she was treated unfairly during the trial.

But that bid was rejected by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over her trial, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving her no other avenue left to follow but the one that will take her to prison nearly 20 years after she founded Theranos.