‘No Remorse:’ Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Lives in $13,000-Per-Month Estate While Appealing Conviction

Prosecutors say disgraced Silicon Valley star and Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is living in a $13,000-per-month estate and showing “no remorse” after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for deceiving investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing.

Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child, was ordered by a federal judge to report to prison on April 27, after she has her baby.

The disgraced Theranos founder, however, has already tried to flee the United States following her sentence, prosecutors said, adding that she “continues to show no remorse,” and is living a life of luxury while she appeals her conviction, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Holmes was accused of trying to flee the country after booking a flight to Mexico last year, with no return flight. Additionally, the Silicon Valley star is now trying to loosen her travel restrictions, citing “vague references” to her partner Billy Evans’ work, prosecutors added.

“The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip,” prosecutors said. “Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled.”

Holmes’ attorney Lance Wade said the Theranos CEO had booked the trip to Mexico before the verdict, and that her reason for flying to the foreign country was simply to attend a friend’s wedding.

“Given the verdict, she does not plan to take the trip — and therefore did not provide notice, seek permission, or request access to her passport (which the government has) for the trip,” Wade reportedly wrote to prosecutors.

In November, Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors and patients about her blood-testing startup.

In a filing on Thursday, prosecutors said Holmes “has not acknowledged the fraudulent nature of her conduct, rendering it more likely that she will repeat it in the future.”

Prosecutors cited an interview probation officials had with Holmes, in which she shared a list of her patents related to blood-testing, and said she wants to keep working on them in the future.

