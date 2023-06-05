CEO Change: Linda Yaccarino Takes Control of Twitter from Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino has stepped into the role of CEO at Twitter, succeeding Elon Musk who claims he will now concentrate his efforts on Tesla and his other entrepreneurial pursuits while his woke CEO attempts to fix Twitter’s ads business.

Interesting Engineering reports that Linda Yaccarino, a seasoned NBC Universal advertising executive and a former chair at the World Economic Forum, noteworthy for her extremely woke positions on Twitter’s business and policies, is set to take over as the new CEO of the social media giant today, marking a significant change in the company’s executive leadership. Elon Musk, who acted as CEO, is stepping down from that position at Twitter during this transition and claiming he will refocus his energies on his other business ventures, including Tesla.

The hiring of Yaccarino comes at a crucial time for Twitter. The business underwent major transformations under Musk’s direction, including last year’s transition to private ownership. Musk’s Twitter strategy centered primarily on generating income from Twitter Blue subscriptions, a subscription-based service that offers users enhanced features. This strategy represented a departure from the conventional advertising-based revenue model that Twitter and the majority of social media platforms have relied upon.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Musk’s hiring of an ad executive to be CEO is an admission of the failure of his subscription-based business model:

Mashable stated: “What would be Twitter’s main revenue driver then? Subscriptions, of course. According to Musk, Twitter would focus on its premium $8 per month subscription service, Twitter Blue, rather than ad sales. Musk envisioned that Twitter Blue would have 69 million subscribers by 2025. By 2028, Musk estimated the subscription service would have 159 million users paying.” However, it doesn’t seem like that’s how things are going so far. Twitter Blue has been taking subscriptions for six months, but according to social media researcher Travis Brown, fewer than 700,000 users are currently signed up. Additionally, not all of them are paying for their subscriptions because Musk has given thousands of ‘complimentary’ subscriptions to powerful people.

Twitter’s new direction appears to place a renewed emphasis on luring advertisers back to the platform, which is one of its main components. This action might indicate a shift back to a more conventional revenue model, one that makes use of the platform’s sizable user base to generate advertising revenue.

The leadership team of Twitter has undergone yet another significant change in addition to Yaccarino’s appointment. Joe Benarroch, a colleague from NBC Universal where Yaccarino previously worked, is also joining the social media company. Benarroch will assume responsibility for managing Twitter’s business operations. This action is seen as a component of Yaccarino’s larger plan to overhaul the platform’s business and operational models, potentially paving the way for a new era at Twitter.

Breitbart News has reported on Yaccarino previously, including her views on censorship (surprise – she wants more of it) and her involvement in the World Economic Forum and Covid-19 vaccination campaigns.

