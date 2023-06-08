Louisiana passed a bill Tuesday that would ban online platforms from letting minors create accounts without getting their parents’ permission.

The news comes amid reports that social media has taken a significant toll on young people.

In an article published Thursday about the Louisiana bill, the New York Times said, “It would also allow Louisiana parents to cancel the terms-of-service contracts that their children signed for existing accounts on popular services like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Fornite and Roblox.”

Under the state’s civil code, parents may already rescind contracts minors signed.

Leading the recent measure is Republican state legislator Laurie Schlegel who explained the bill clarifies that the existing rules also cover Internet accounts regarding content-sharing sites.

She also said young people are unable to understand and agree to the terms online services sometimes require when they want to create an account.

“Companies in the physical world can’t enter into contracts with children without parental consent. But somehow, they are given a pass online,” Schlegel wrote in a social media post on March 14:

“HB61 will simply require parental consent before kids enter into binding contracts with social media platforms and other online businesses,” she added.

According to the Times, the legislature passed the bill unanimously.

“The State Senate had already passed the measure. The bill now requires approval by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has not taken a public stance on the measure. If he signs the bill, it will take effect Aug. 1 of next year,” the newspaper continued.

In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox (R) recently signed two pieces of legislation requiring social media companies to obtain parents’ permission if they want minors to use their platforms, Breitbart News reported.

“We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth,” Cox said of the action:

Meanwhile, United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning in May regarding the dangers posed when teenagers use social media excessively, according to Breitbart News.

The health advisory said such use has exacerbated mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia.

In addition, Breitbart News reported in May that “researchers found TikTok has led to changes in teens’ brains. The Chinese app was also found to be recommending videos promoting self-harm and eating disorders.”