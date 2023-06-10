Elon Musk: Government Has ‘Far Higher Interest’ in Pursuing Donald Trump than ‘Other People in Politics’

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly voiced his concerns over the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump, questioning whether the indictment is targeted.

The Daily Mail reports that the billionaire businessman and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has publicly expressed his concerns regarding the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. Musk asserts that the allegations, which center on the improper handling of classified documents, could be politically motivated and threaten to undermine public confidence in the legal system.

“There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics,” Musk stated in a tweet on Friday. He further emphasized the importance of the justice system addressing this perceived differential enforcement, warning that failure to do so could result in a loss of public trust.

Musk may be referring to the fact that the FBI was forced to hand over documents on allegations of bribery against Joe Biden on the same day Trump was indicted. As Breitbart News reported:

The document, known as an FD-1023 record, reportedly described suspicions that then-former Vice President Biden had been tied to a $5 million bribery plot involving foreign businesses and subverting U.S. foreign policy. After a whistleblower revealed the document’s existence, Republicans asked, then subpoenaed the FBI to hand it over. But the FBI refused until the House Oversight Committee said it would vote on contempt charges, as suspicions grew that the FBI had tried to cover up for Biden in advance of the 2020 presidential election and was trying to do so again ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign. The vote was canceled on Wednesday after FBI Director Christopher Wray agreed, finally, to make the 1023 form available to Congress.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges. The seriousness of the charges is also noteworthy; if found guilty on all counts, Trump could spend more than 400 years in prison. These accusations, which follow a New York indictment over a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, include a number of federal offenses involving the improper handling of classified information.

Trump has vehemently refuted the accusations and has used his social media account, Truth Social, to air his opinions. “I’m an innocent man, I did nothing wrong,” Trump stated in a video posted on the site. He further lamented the state of the nation, stating, “Very sadly we’re a nation in decline and yet they go after a very popular president.”

Trump’s fellow Republicans have expressed outrage over the indictment, and the Biden administration has been accused of arming federal law enforcement as a result. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump, stated that the “weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan

